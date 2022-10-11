Three properties within blocks of each other in Maryville’s core may soon add more variety to eat downtown. Although confidentiality agreements prohibit local developers from releasing specific information, current plans point toward restaurant spaces.
Efforts to revitalize the streets have picked up in recent months, with stakeholders dedicating time and money to filling abandoned buildings or adding buildings to open spaces.
Maryville Downtown Design Review Board signed off on three investments in the area on Monday night. The Daily Times has previously reported on all three developments: a mixed use building with residences and businesses in the grassy patch in front of Broadway Towers; the restoration of the dual building where Lambert’s Southern Pies & Bake Shop is located; and the restoration of the former J & K grocery store attached to Tri-Hop Brewery.
DDRB member and architect with Best & Associates Architects Gary Best is working on all three projects and abstained from Monday’s voting.
Local developer James Tomiczek represented the condo development, called the William Bennett Scott property, during Monday’s meeting. Tomiczek is working on another condo development in the area near Vienna Coffee Company called the Mill House at Pistol Creek.
He said the same brick will be used for both, and the design of the William Bennett Scott property will mimic 106 E. Broadway Ave., Neighborly Books.
“The intent was to put something there that looked like it’d been there, could have been there, from the 40s,” Tomiczek said.
DDRB member Sarah Shepherd said the goal of historic districts like downtown is to have new development fit in without pretending to be historic. “Seems to hit that mark pretty well,” Shepherd said.
In an email to The Daily Times Tuesday, Tomiczek confirmed one of five commercial spaces is under contract for an office. And a restaurant entered into contract on Tuesday to use the other four spaces.
The building will overtake the grassy patch from corner to corner and attach to the municipal parking garage in the rear. Entrances to the condos will be accessible from the parking garage. Doors in the garage leading into the condo building will be positioned on either side of a hallway that stretches the length of the building.
The door to the office and entrances to the restaurant will open to E. Broadway Avenue. Tomiczek said the restaurant owners discussed the possibility of a rear door that leads to the parking garage for to-go orders or carry-out.
Specifics for entrances and details like dumpsters will be reviewed and decided in the next stage of development planning.
Although the Lambert’s building is in the process of a major renovation, the pie shop will have a place in the new building once it’s finished, architect and DDRB member Best has previously confirmed.
Best said one portion of the Lambert’s building facing E. Broadway Avenue will likely become a restaurant. Office space will also be integrated into the building, he said.
The backside of the building facing Cusick Street is missing its exterior wall. The street temporarily closed while construction teams demoed that portion of the building, and more changes are to come.
Due to a lack of structural soundness, developers have started fixing the top floors where the wall is currently missing and will be removing the corner wedge along N. Court Street. Research also showed the corner wedge isn’t historical, so architects redesigned the area into three stories of covered patios.
A new two-story balcony is also planned for the third project, the former J & K grocery store. On the side facing the empty lot, where Tri-Hop Brewery has a wooden staircase and patio, plans for the former grocery store show refiguring the stairs and connecting the outdoor spaces.
While Best said developers are still hunting tenants, he hopes a restaurant will contract for the first floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.