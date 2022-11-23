A large crowd walked up and down Broadway Avenue during last year’s Holiday Craft Market hosted by the Maryville Downtown Association as one of the organizations fundraising efforts to continue revitalizing downtown.
Ashley Depew | Daily Times
REO Cheesewagon parked downtown Maryville to serve shoppers at the Holiday Craft Market in November 2021, along with a selection of other food trucks.
Ashley Depew | Daily Times
Susie Q Designs set up a booth at the sixth annual Holiday Craft Market in Downtown Maryville in late November 2021 to sell handmade wreaths, bows and floral arrangements.
The seventh annual Holiday Market will be in downtown Maryville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. The same weekend shoppers find Black Friday deals at box stores, the Maryville Downtown Association encourages holiday shopping with local craft vendors and community businesses.
An array of items will be set up in booths lined up and down Broadway Avenue, but vendors will have a limited selection available for purchase. Unlike shopping at stores, when an item is sold, an exact match may not hang from a hook behind.
Last year, handmade wreaths, woodworked items, various homestyle decorations and food trucks filled Broadway Avenue.
A release from MDA states the market will be slightly different this year through a partnership with Southern Appalachian Artisan Market.
MDA Chair Christy McDonald Slavick said in an email to The Daily Times this year’s market is the biggest yet. “Broadway and Harper will be filled with over 100 artisans and small business for the community to kick off the holiday season,” Slavick said.
Hand made, one of a kind items from the East Tennessee area will be available from the artisan market, whose website states artisans are from Blount, Knoxville, Sevier, Loudon, and Cocke Counties.
“We want you to leave the Maryville Downtown Holiday Market with beautiful goods, inspiration and your heart full of memories with your friends and family,” Southern Appalachian Artisan Market founder Krysti Franklin said in the release.
Artisans will be anchored in the former River of Life building on Broadway and lined on the road through Founders Square, the release adds.
Santa will be stationed inside the River of Life building for photos.
Local businesses, such as Bill Cox Furniture & Design, Roost and Lambert’s Pies will also be open.
Brunch cocktails will be available inside Skyview at Broadway Social, where more vendors will be stationed. Bella was also accepting reservations for a specialty brunch, and dinner reservations can be made at Diamond Jack Wine Bar or Bluetick Tavern.
