Oliver Defrancesco, 7, is not being attacked but is wearing a costume that includes a spooky inflated companion to give the appearance of two people, a popular style at this year’s Spooktacular Extravaganz in Maryville on Friday.
Caroline Little (from left), Lucy Lane, Shelby Yeager, Lydia Yates, Madison Kourofsky and Chloe Jenkins, all 11 years old, stand at the intersection of Cusick Street and Broadway Avenue. The normally busy intersection for traffic was busy Friday night with trick or treaters enjoying the Spooktacular in downtown Maryville before Halloween.
Kamy Buckert, 7, gets ready for her turn at the ring toss on Broadway Avenue in Maryville on Friday. Activities provided by local businesses lined downtown for the Spooktacular, giving the large crowd of children a variety of things to explore, in addition to trick-or-treating.
Jasper and Opal attended Friday night’s Spooktacular in Maryville along with a large turn out of humans. Many people, including Tony and April Walker, brought their four-legged friends to the event, which included a costume contest for dogs.
Hazen (left) and Mike Carleton of Forty-Second Street Inc., working with the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission, were on West Broadway Avenue to entertain and enjoy the Spooktacular on Friday.
Niels Duinker of ComedyJuggler.com entertains visitors at Friday night’s Spooktacular Extravaganza in downtown Maryville.
Ashton Lemarr, 10, manned the door at Clear’s Tai Chi on Friday. The martial arts studio on East Broadway Avenue had a haunted house that was open for small groups to explore during the Spooktacular.
Nash (left) and Greg Trusty were dressed to enjoy the Spooktacular Friday in downtown Maryville.
