In September, the Maryville Downtown Design Review Board asked developers of a planned restaurant with rooftop seating on the corner of Court Street and Broadway Avenue to slightly adjust their design plans. Those adjustments earned signatures from the DDRB and Maryville Planning Commission during two separate meetings in November to proceed with renovations to 102 E. Broadway Ave.
During a planning commission workshop last Tuesday, Nov. 15, Deputy Director of Development Services Jordan Clark said changes to the design were minor. The main point the DDRB wanted to address was inconsistencies in the conceptual illustration of the building to ensure members knew what they were approving, Clark said.
DDRB members noted during their September meeting they loved the idea and were excited to see the boarded up building come back to life, but the design wasn’t completely cohesive with others in downtown Maryville.
New plans show arched instead of square windows and a building height level with Neighborly Books next door. Developers also changed rooftop handrails from glass plates to tension wire and wood, which wasn’t a request from the DDRB.
Currently a one story building if viewed from Broadway, design plans show it restored into a two story building to mimic the design of the building’s former Eagle Drug Store.
Planning commission notes for a meeting Monday, Nov. 21 state the second story was removed and front of the building “substantially altered” at some point in the building’s history. It was also two separate buildings and combined in the past century.
Overall, the makeover of the building includes a towered stairwell leading to a rooftop seating area covered by cloth canopies and wooden pergolas. A kitchen and indoor seating area would be part of the second floor. The first level design shows a patio seating area at the front entrance, leading into a restaurant space.
A partner in Southern Cross Real Estate with David Shanks, Randy Massey has said the former Exitech Corp. building has been more of a challenge to develop than they expected. Southern Cross purchased the building last year for $800,000 and has been peeling back its layers since then.
Like other developers investing in downtown Maryville, their goal with the future restaurant is to return the building back to how it looked over a century ago without creating “fake history.”
In other business during the meeting Monday the planning commission:
• Postponed until Dec. 19 a proposal to rezone property at the edge of Royal Oaks and fronting U.S. 411 for a potential ALDIs development; and
• Preliminarily approved property lines for the development of eight new homes inside Royal Oaks between Cypress Point Court and Devictor Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.