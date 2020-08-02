After more than 30 years and thousands of patients, Dr. Albert Petty retired from Blount Memorial Hospital on July 30.
Petty was one of the hospital’s two radiology oncologists. The other, Dr. Daniel Green, who joined BMH in 2013, also is retiring this summer.
Petty started at Blount Memorial in 1988. Before that, he served as an Air Force physician at Wilford Hall Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Petty was a medical student at the University of Wisconsin when he took an interest in oncology after his grandfather died of pancreatic cancer.
“The idea of treating cancer patients was something I was always interested in. As so many of us, cancer had affected my family,” he said. “What appealed to me was the possibility of treating people for a cure of a life-threatening disease.”
After wrapping up his three-year stint as an Air Force doctor, Petty and his family moved to Maryville when his wife, Cathy, an anesthesiologist, got a job at Blount Memorial. Albert Petty worked at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Knoxville.
Then he happened upon an opening at Blount Memorial Hospital.
“After a few years, I started seeing patients out here,” he said. “Then we started working to develop a radiation center and cancer center.”
When Petty first started at BMH there was one chemotherapy doctor and no radiation or cancer programs or facilities.
“I felt that there was an opportunity for Blount Memorial to have its own radiation center and eventually a cancer center,” he said. “So we started working toward that.”
By 1990, two years after Petty joined the BMH team, the hospital purchased a radiation machine.
“It was not anything like what we use these days,” Petty said. “But it was appropriate for the types of things we treated at that time, and we were actually able to do quite a bit with that.”
But after some time with the one radiation machine, Petty said he realized more patients would need that service. The hospital purchased another, but more and more patients were turning to Blount Memorial for radiation treatment, so Petty and his colleagues in both medical and administrative positions realized the need to expand.
“I think we recognized that we were seeing a lot of patients, so we really should have a formal cancer program and cancer center to take care of those patients, to give them the best care that we could and to be sure that the care that they were getting was appropriate,” he said.
The hospital established a cancer program that was accredited by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer in 1993, but Petty and other hospital officials still wanted an official facility in Blount County.
Petty pushed for a cancer center at Blount Memorial because he knew many of his patients were older and had painful symptoms, making even a trip to Knoxville difficult.
“If we could provide that service for them here and do as good a job as was being done in other places, that would be a benefit to the patient,” he said.
On Aug. 28, 2005, the Blount Memorial Hospital Cancer Center formally opened. There, doctors such as Petty finally had a hub to diagnose and treat cancer patients.
At the center, patients can receive treatments from radiology to chemotherapy. They also receive regular screenings and support services, Petty said. At the time of his retirement, Petty treated about 300 patients annually with radiation.
The scope of his effect on Blount County can be measured by grateful former patients and their families flagging down Petty while he shops at Kroger, is out to dinner with his family or just walking down the street.
“It happens all the time, and it’s really the beauty of living in a community like we have here in Blount County,” Petty said. “It’s small enough that my patients know me and their families know me, and as I’m out and about they’re excited to see me and I’m excited to see them. It’s very positive reinforcement when people express their appreciation.”
Former patients can continue to stop Petty while he’s out because he’s not going anywhere. Petty and his wife, who also is retired, plan to stay in Maryville — spending their retirements playing with their young grandsons, learning to play the guitar and exploring the mountains.
“I’ve always had such a busy career, so I haven’t had as much time as I’d like to get out and explore,” he said. “I’m looking forward to a lot of these things that I have not had the time to do.”
Taking over for Petty and Green is Dr. Maikel Botros.
“He’s very bright,” Petty said. “He’s a very kind person. I think he is going to be an excellent fit here with our patients and staff. I feel very confident that patients are going to be in good hands.”
