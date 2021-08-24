Blount Memorial Hospital has named Dr. Dominique Robinson Harris to its medical staff. She also see patients at the Blount Memorial Family Care Center at Springbrook in Alcoa.
Robinson Harris received her bachelor’s degree in biology from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus. She received her medical degree from Meharry Medical College in Nashville. She also completed a residency in family medicine at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.
