Dr. Manny Sethi, one of 15 Republicans running for Maryville native Lamar Alexander’s U.S. Senate seat, made a stop in Blount County early Wednesday ahead of the Aug. 6 primary.
This is Sethi’s second time in Blount County — he stopped in February for a meet and greet at Bluetick (formerly Barley’s) Tavern in downtown Maryville.
The crowd was significantly larger Wednesday than in February, with attendance by community leaders such as state Reps. Bob Ramsey and Jerome Moon, former U.S. Rep. John J. Duncan, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell and Blount County Commissioner Joe McCulley. Blount County Assistant District Attorney Ryan Desmond and Judge David Duggan also attended the rally at the Republican Party headquarters in Maryville.
Moon and Duncan introduced Sethi and voice their support for the candidate.
“We need someone who will care about the beliefs that the people of East Tennessee have, and I believe that Manny Sethi is that man,” Duncan said. “I’m proud to be a part of this campaign because I believe that he’s going to be a star of the Republican party.”
Sethi, who arrived just after 8 a.m., spent the majority of the rally discussing four points: American reliance on Chinese exports, Obamacare, illegal immigration and the “mob” — referring to protesters who took to the streets following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody May 25.
“This burning, rioting, looting in the streets. People tearing down our monuments,” he said. “These people hate America. We have to have the stomach and the courage to take these people on. The Republican establishment won’t do it. If I’m elected, I promise I will.”
Sethi said if elected he would push for a “second Industrial Revolution,” in which the United States would begin to make its own products rather than rely on the “communist Chinese enemy.”
“We have to bring the supply chains back,” Sethi said. “It’s a national security issue.”
A trauma surgeon at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Sethi criticized the Republican failure to dismantle Obamacare, calling it the “single greatest broken promise in American history.”
Sethi said he would vote to repeal Obamacare and enact an individual insurance market. He said he also would encourage physicians to be transparent about medical costs and talk more about disease prevention.
“If you’ve got advanced diabetes or heart disease or you’ve had a heart attack, (doctors) become your best friend. We take care of you. But if you’re prediabetic, nobody cares. We’re incentivizing a system to spend millions of dollars on the back end but not cents on a dollar on the front end.”
Sethi and his wife, Maya, founded Healthy Tennessee, a nonprofit that emphasizes the importance of preventive medicine.
Sethi is a fourth-generation physician; his parents immigrated to the United States in the 1970s from India.
Because of his parents’ immigration story, Sethi says he supports immigration reform — getting rid of birthright citizenship and chain migration, in addition to building a wall along the southern border.
“It is not racist to talk about illegal immigration,” Sethi said. “The Washington Republican establishment is afraid of the liberal mafia. They don’t want to take them on because it’s a hard topic to talk about, but we have to stop illegal immigration in this country.”
Before moving to his next stop in Loudon County, Sethi answered submitted questions from the audience — one of which was about his opinion regarding vaccination and mask mandates.
“I think the goal of government is to get out of the way and deregulate,” he said. “But make no mistake, right now all these socialists, these left-wing folks that are trying to change the textbooks of our children — what they read, what they learn at universities — they are literally trying to change our way of life.”
Neither Sethi nor his staff members wore masks. Among the other dignitaries, only Duggan and McCulley consistently wore masks.
