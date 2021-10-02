Gastroenterologist Dr. Sirisha Jasti has joined the medical staff at Blount Memorial Hospital.
Jasti received her medical degree from Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad, India, and completed two residencies at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, Blount Memorial said in a press release.
Jasti will be instrumental in bringing a new procedure to Blount Memorial, the hospital said in the statement.
"Among Jasti’s specialties is endoscopic ultrasounds, which help diagnose and stage certain gastrointestinal tumors and have not been offered in Blount County until now," hospital officials said in the release.
Jasti also see patients at Blount Memorial Physicians Group on the hospital's main campus.
