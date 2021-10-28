Anyone will be able to pick up a meal for $7 on Saturday as part of a fundraiser for Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department.
Public Information Officer for FVFD, Steve Hargis, said it is their sixth annual chili fundraiser, and this year it will be a drive-thru from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at their building on 108 East College Ave.
Delivery is available for anyone with a Friendsville address, he said, by calling 865-995-0986 between 2-4 p.m. on Saturday.
Chili will come with available toppings like shredded cheese and chopped onions. A drink and cornbread will also come with the meal.
Hargis said last year, they almost sold out of chili, so they hope to sell out this year. They’ll be accepting cash or check as payment.
