Home Instead Senior Care in Maryville will join other partners for a drive-thru Senior Resource Expo from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 11.
The first 200 attendees will receive a senior supply pack that will include hand sanitizer, disposable masks, disposable gloves, local senior directory and other resources aimed at helping seniors negotiate the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be held at Home Instead’s local office, 521 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway. Supply distribution will start at 9 a.m. and wrap up around 11 a.m.
“The office location provides a circular, round-about pattern that will allow for a smooth and simple traffic pattern,” the company said in a news release.
In addition to the free supplies, community resource vendors will have socially distanced information booths as attendees cruise through the expo. The vendors will be able to pass along additional information, specific to their booths, with no contact, at the request of the vehicle’s driver.
Community Partners include the Blount County Office on Aging, Franklin and Kyle Elder Law, Care Patrol, Mobility City, Comet MD, Senior Needs, Intelliplan Retirement and Financial Services and others.
“The goal here is to give back to those that have given us so much. We want to keep our community healthy and strong,” Home Instead Community Relations Director Jackson Blankenbeckler said in a statement.
Regarding COVID-19 and current safety measures, Jackson added, “Safety is a priority. Being a senior care company, we feel we are knowledgeable and experienced in taking the appropriate precautions to safely distribute these supplies. Everyone will be socially distanced, wearing masks and focused on the safety of others.”
Home Instead Senior Care is non-medical, in-home care company that has been providing services to Blount, Loudon, Monroe and McMinn counties for 14 years.
