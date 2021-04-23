A bear died after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 411 South near Pearle Drive on Wednesday night.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash around 9:41 p.m. Wednesday, THP Public Information Officer Lt. Stacey Heatherly said. Only one vehicle was involved, and the bear was dead on scene, but no people were injured.
Blount County wildlife officers also reported the crash involving the bear, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Matthew Cameron said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.