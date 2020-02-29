In today’s new economy, an increasing number of working people are letting their cars take them places — not only to their desired destinations but to opportunities that allow for extra income as well.
There have always been ways one could drive for a living, whether hauling cargo for a trucking company from state to state, or by transporting passengers as a taxi driver. However, each of those scenarios generally involved full-time work with hours keyed to a company’s schedule. The work could be stressful, demanding and tied to strict time constraints.
Some had other disadvantages as well. Truckers are often subject to physical and mental fatigue, and on especially lengthy commutes, their trips take them away from home for lengthy periods of time, with truck stops the being their only respite from the weariness of the road.
Taxi drivers often work long hours as well, and given that their destinations are determined for them, they sometimes take passengers to places where their safety might be less than certain. They generally have little say as to who they pick up, and their right of refusal is often entangled with legal liabilities involving fines and possible suspension.
As a result, budding road enthusiasts have embraced other, more informal working arrangements that allow them to transport people without being impinged upon by any unwanted encumbrance on the driver’s time. Uber and Lyft, the two most popular non-traditional ride-hailing companies, operate nationally as well as in many cities and sites overseas, and they offer drivers the opportunity to work where and when they want. They also offer the option of doing driving jobs full-time, part-time or whenever some extra income is needed.
Scheduling flexibility is clearly an attractive additive.
Both Uber and Lyft operate in the same fashion. Each offer a mobile app, which allows a passenger to submit a trip request that is then sent to a driver who’s nearby. The driver is given the passenger’s location and told ahead of time the location of the desired destination. The communication generally takes place in a matter of minutes, and once the driver is in the passenger’s vicinity, the two parties can speak directly by phone to ensure a quick connection.
Passengers pay with a credit card that the company keeps on file and they are shown the fare ahead of time. Tips can be added after the fact, but money is never exchanged between passenger and driver.
Uber touts the fact that the driver’s earnings are deposited every week, and in certain markets that offer “Instant Pay,” drivers can cash out up to five times a day. Lyft has similar system and it offers a system called “Express Pay” that allows drivers to get their money whenever the like.
Fares are based on the time and distance it takes to reach the passenger’s destination. Lyft takes 20% of each fare while Uber charges their drivers 25%. However, there are also sales tax percentages transportation fees mandated by the local government that are exempt from the driver’s percentage of the total take.
Likewise, drivers don’t get paid for the time it takes them to reach their passengers prior to pick-up. The commission also doesn’t reimburse the drivers for their fuel.
As a result, in some cases the percentage the parent company takes from a driver can be significantly higher. While both Uber and Lyft say their drivers are assured of making a guaranteed hourly wage — Uber says their drivers take home $25 an hour while Lyft puts the figure at $35 hourly — there are varying factors that can impact wages. Shorter rides, reduced rates and “booking fees” and so-called “safe ride fees” can impact a driver’s commission to the tune of $1–$3 because the fees go directly to the companies and aren’t included in the driver’s fare.
Both Uber and Lyft allow drivers to keep 100% of their tips. Efficient service, a friendly demeanor and bottles of water or some simple snacks provided for passengers often guarantee a good gratuity.
In addition, they also provide insurance for the driver and his vehicle while out on an assignment. Each also offers 24/7 support and emergency assistance.
While many drivers express preferences for one drive-sharing company over the other, many sign up to work for both to take advantage of increased working opportunities.
For those that prefer not to shuttle passengers, Amazon offers a driving service of its own called Amazon Flex. Drivers pick up packages at an Amazon warehouse and then deliver them to the purchasers’ homes. Here too, flexibility is a big draw, given that drivers can set their schedule ahead of time or pick up any block of time that is available.
Amazon’s need for independent contractors grew as the company increased its promises of same day deliveries, sometimes in the brief expanse of only two hours. Holidays and “Prime Day” put more demand on the company to deliver its shipments quickly, and it sometimes found that it couldn’t depend on Fed Ex, UPS on the Postal Service to get the jobs done.
The company claims that delivery drivers can make between $18 and $25 an hour, depending on their vehicle’s size and when they choose to deliver. Amazon’s disclaimer states that “actual earnings will depend on your location, any tips you receive, how long it takes you to complete your deliveries, and other factors.”
That hourly amount also doesn’t take into account costs for gasoline, wear and tear on the vehicle or the normal hassles associated with driving and parking in a metropolitan area. Carrying heavy boxes can also be physically demanding, another factor that ought to be considered when considering an Amazon Flex assignment.
As with any job, no drive-sharing or delivery situation is perfect, despite a company’s claims.
Work-time flexibility may lure those looking for the chance to work extra hours or, in fact, work full-time at their own pace, but as with anything, reality resides with the details.
