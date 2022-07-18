Of the 135 overdoses in Blount County so far in 2022, more than 20% have been fatal. Law enforcement and prevention professionals agree: the problem is severe, and it affects the whole community. Addressing the fallout requires a response that’s just as wide-ranging, they say.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has administered Naloxone, part of a rescue kit used to reverse overdoses, 29 times this year. In 2021, that number was 101, up from 55 in 2021.
Throughout the county, the total number of overdose calls alone was 397 last year. Sixty-four of those calls were fatal. BCSO fielded 264 overdose reports, with Alcoa and Maryville splitting the remainder 68-65.
“The problem is county-wide,” Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force Chief Ron Talbott told The Daily Times. It can’t be isolated to any particular area.
Overdoses in 2022, he said, are on target to be just as fatal as in 2021. The task force, a cooperative effort among BCSO and the Alcoa and Maryville police departments, is intended to help stem drug-related crime throughout the county.
Some people overdose when the drugs they’ve used are cut with a different substance, such as fentanyl, Talbott explained. At times, drug users will specifically seek substances that are mixed, as the resulting high can be very strong. But use of fentanyl has also been linked to a higher number of overdoses. In some instances, time in jail or prison can also be a contributing factor, Talbott said.
When people are incarcerated and lack access to the drugs to which they are addicted, he explained, they undergo forced detoxification. Once they’re released, however, they may have grown unused to the drugs they used before serving jail time. Having lost their tolerance, they can be more vulnerable to overdosing.
The task force, Talbott said, has approached the problem in a few ways. Targeting distributors is among its top priorities. But “distributors can be transient,” he explained, and sometimes sellers are replaced after an investigation concludes.
In the meantime, the community sustains additional damages. Even in cases that don’t at first seem to involve drugs, the task force has noted links.
Talbott particularly highlighted the role of drugs in raising the number of theft and domestic violence cases, commenting that drug use can destabilize people. That destabilization causes major ripple effects in the community, pushing children into foster care and sowing distrust between neighbors.
“Some days I think we win; some days I think we lose,” Talbott said. Strong cooperation among law enforcement agencies, private entities and non-profits have enabled successes, but there’s work to be done, he noted.
Local drug prevention awareness professionals agree addiction is a complex issue. Amanda Ingle, executive director of Be Aware Blount, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about the dangers of drug use, explained that, for those experiencing addiction, access to care is both critical and infrequent.
There’s a low level of awareness about the types of addiction treatment available, Ingle told The Daily Times. As access to illicit drugs has changed, prevention experts have had to adapt as well. As an example, she noted that though her organization has typically targeted their programming at children and teenagers, it has also moved into providing programming for parents.
“Kids aren’t buying drugs and alcohol the same way” that people in the past purchased those items, she commented. A key goal of Be Aware Blount is helping families and communities build trust. Awareness of risk factors — social or genetic — and open conversations on those topics helps mitigate overall risk. So does access to Naloxone.
“Naloxone saves lives,” she said, and Be Aware Blount can help people in need secure it. To those experiencing addiction, she urged, “reach out to us.”
Addiction doesn’t discriminate, she noted. It harms college-educated professionals as much as the indigent: the middle-aged and the young: newcomers and long-time residents alike. Addressing addiction and its consequences is and must be a community endeavor, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.