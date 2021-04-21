Drug Take Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Blount County Justice Center, 940 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
The event is a way for the community to bring expired, unwanted or unused medications for proper disposal. This helps prevent drug-related abuse, thefts, accidental poisonings and environmental hazards, officials say.
All dropoffs will take place from the convenience of vehicles and are anonymous, no questions asked.
This event is being offered through a partnership between Be Aware Blount Anti-Drug Coalition and the 5th Judicial Task Force and a grant from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
Drug Take Back Day is held twice each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.