The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force arrested five separate people Friday, with four held on relatively high bond on drug charges.
Lauren M. Sigmon, 35, Lenoir City, was arrested at 4:36 a.m. April 16 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. She was being held on an $80,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Joseph Sylvester O’Connor III, 38, Foothills Village Circle, Maryville, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. April 16 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. He was being held on a $100,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Staci Jean Kizer, 35, Stevens Road, Greenback, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. April 16 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and two counts of the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. She was being held on bonds totaling $225,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
O’Connor and Kizer both were taken into custody at a 2000 block address on Skyview Drive.
Gary Franklin Payne, 45, Ken Way, Louisville, was arrested at 11 p.m. April 16 and charged with possessing Schedule I drugs and two counts of the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on bonds totaling $175,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Andy Lee Harvey, 37, Grove Street, Maryville, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. April 16 and charged with three counts of failure to appear, one on a felony charge class, and one count of failure to pay child support. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 21 and 9 a.m. hearings April 22 and 26, all in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Payne and Harvey both were taken into custody at a 300 block address on Fountain View Circle.
The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is made up of deputies and officers from BCSO and the Maryville and Alcoa police departments.
