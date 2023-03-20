An investigation involving agents of the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force led a federal grand jury to indict a Knoxville man on 11 drug and gun charges Wednesday, March 15. Jakeen Demario Wilson, 25, was allegedly found in possession of over 150 grams of fentanyl.
According to an affidavit filed by an FBI task force officer, law enforcement first began investigating Wilson when they were met by a 5th Judicial Drug Task Force informant who offered to give them information on Wilson’s activity. The source told investigators they had regularly purchased fentanyl from Wilson after meeting him six months prior, and that the purchases always occurred at a gas station on East Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville.
Investigators set up three controlled purchases from Wilson using the informant, buying over 50 grams of methamphetamine and over 20 grams of fentanyl. After verifying the identity of the narcotics through lab testing, investigators obtained a search warrant of his home.
Law enforcement said they searched Wilson’s home and found 152.5 grams of fentanyl, 119 grams of methamphetamine, 1,607 grams of marijuana, a loaded Glock handgun and almost $15,000 in cash. They also said they found multiple cellphones and digital scales.
Wilson was arrested the same day.
Wilson has been indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, three counts of distribution of fentanyl, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
He remains in custody at the Knox County Correctional Facility.
