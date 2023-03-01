The 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force is stepping up a size as plans for a new building move forward. The change, which has been in the works since 2014, will give law enforcement access to thousands more square feet of office space as they work.
Task force chief Ron Talbott said the move combines a needed expansion with a desire for cooperation. More space can mean members of other agencies feel at home setting up shop alongside task force agents as they work, and that gives everyone the opportunity to better share information.
“It’s free law enforcement,” Talbott said. “If you’ve got a DEA agent, or a U.S. Marshal, or a Homeland Security agent, or a postal inspector, then that’s a body that’s wanting to do law enforcement efforts in our county. They’re just looking for a place to work.”
The task force is composed of professionals from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the Alcoa and Maryville Police departments and the Blount County District Attorney’s Office. Talbott, for example, is a deputy chief with BCSO. Together, the force’s members work to investigate and root out drug-related crime across the county, often cooperating with other local and state-level agencies.
Part of that naturally creates growth, and that means moving on from the office in Maryville that agents have occupied for over 15 years. The new office is planned to be just under 11,000 square feet.
“Our existing building is about 3,500 square feet,” Talbott said. “We built it in 2005 or 2006. But at the time, we had plenty of room to grow because we came from a 1,000 or 1,500 square foot office that we were renting. Since then, we’ve obviously grown in personnel and we’ve grown in cases and arrests.”
Fifteen individuals are currently assigned to the force.
Erecting an entirely new building is expensive, and Talbott said the task force has been saving up to contribute. Funding such as federal forfeitures won in court will make up over $600,000 of the cost to construct and outfit the new space, and the force also sold its current building in Dec. 2022 to raise an additional $384,000. The remaining amount of the total $2.31 million cost will be allocated by Blount County and the cities of Maryville and Alcoa after approval.
The new building will be on land owned by the county on McCammon Avenue in Maryville. Architectural plans have been drawn up and are being submitted to the city of Maryville for review, and the force already has one bid for construction.
The move to a new building is another development in a busy season for the force. Dec. 2022 saw the beginning of the 313 Initiative — a multi-agency cooperative agreement that involves district attorney’s offices across East Tennessee working alongside TBI to combat drugs entering the state from Detroit — and the work is already paying off. Task force agents were credited in the cooperative Feb. 23 search of a Knoxville home that yielded over two pounds of fentanyl, and also in the Feb. 6 arrests of seven people charged with felony drug crimes in Knoxville and Detroit.
Talbott would like to capitalize on that momentum. As more investigators pass through Blount County on the job, he said he hopes some see the new offices as an ideal location to set up shop.
“The objective is, hey, don’t come visit. Come here every day,” he said, adding that TBI already has one agent who works out of the force’s current offices. “The more the better, and we’re just trying to make the collaborative effort that we’ve got the best that it possibly could be.”
Rubbing shoulders with other agencies means better cooperation in investigations, he said, and that means everyone can do their jobs better. At the end of the day, that means more effective law enforcement and a safer community for Blount County residents.
