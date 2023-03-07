One more collaborative effort between Blount County and the cities of Alcoa and Maryville is fine-tuning funding details. The 5th Judicial Drug Task Force is finalizing plans for a new office building grossing more than 10,000 square feet and requesting a $1.3 million contribution from local governments.
Near the end of February, the Blount County Commission signed off on funding the new building costing a total of $2.3 million.
Part of the funding is generated from the sale of the task force’s current office building coupled with $600,000 that DTF has accumulated through criminal prosecution. In a statement provided to the county commission, the task force states it is no longer eligible for grants because its fund balance is too high.
The remaining cost to build, as approved by the county commission, is planned to be split equally — at $440,000 each — between the two cities and county. But the cities aren’t fully on board yet.
During a briefing on Friday, March 3, Alcoa Board of Commissioners and city staff talked through options for providing less than the equal, three-way split.
Commissioners voiced support for how DTF works to keep drugs and violence out of the area, but several in attendance advocated for a way to support DTF without allocating $440,000 of taxpayer revenue.
Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson suggested a 25% contribution of $330,000 split over two budget years. Johnson doesn’t suspect that Alcoa providing less funding than requested would stop the project but could potentially slow it down. Former reporting from The Daily Times states DTF building plans have been in the works since 2014.
Maryville City Manager Greg McClain said in an interview with The Daily Times he understood why Alcoa, as the smallest of the three, is exploring other funding formula options. Other partnerships between the three governments range from equal percentage splits, to population-based or usage-based.
Maryville is smaller than the county but more dense, McClain explained, which is the type of environment where most drug-related activity occurs. All in all, he said the city is supportive of DTF’s initiative, and the final funding contribution will be contingent on Maryville City Council’s signoff.
McClain explained council will weigh funding for the new DTF building in context with other budgetary requests for the next fiscal year starting July 1, such as from Maryville City Schools for the high school expansion.
Blount County plans to use money from a federal class action settlement levied against pharmaceutical companies for the entirety of their portion. The county mayor’s office said in an interview with The Daily Times the DTF building would fall under a list of approved uses for opioid-abuse prevention, treatment or recovery that was part of the settlement agreement.
Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council announced in February more than $31.4 million will be distributed across the country. Nearly a third of monies will deposit directly to county governments, a release states, and the other approximate two-thirds will go into a competitive grant fund balance.
As part of the direct deposits, Blount County will receive $645,000.
Show of support
Blount County is in the middle of two hubs for large-scale drug operations — Detroit and Atlanta, which is why a strong law enforcement backing in the county is important, Alcoa Chief of Police David Carswell said during Friday’s briefing.
Carswell and Alcoa Commissioner Josh Blair emphasized how the new office space could encourage state and federal-level agencies to spend time in Blount County, essentially providing free services.
Blair has worked full-time for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office for nearly two straight decades, and he gave first-hand knowledge of DTF’s work in the community to other Alcoa commissioners.
Until taking a step back to spend more time with his family, he said he was one of BCSO’s appointees to DTF, which is also made up of members from Alcoa Police Department and Maryville Police Department.
One investigation he was involved with led into a three-day stretch away from his home, Blair said. Although Alcoa is smaller in population than Maryville and Blount County, he said a lot or most issues handled by DTF and drug busts occur in the hotels along Alcoa Highway near McGhee Tyson Airport.
In a different capacity, Commissioner Steve Biggar said DTF would also assist him. Biggar retired from the city of Alcoa utilities department and said anytime he had to confront utility service theft, at least three DTF members would assist. Often time, utility theft accompanied drug abuse or manufacture/sale operations.
