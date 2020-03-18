The Fifth Judicial Drug Task force executed search warrants at two residences on East Newton Street in Alcoa late afternoon Wednesday.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said no arrests were made, but James Whitted, 34, was cited for simple possession of a Schedule VI substance (marijuana).
Neighbors watched law enforcement officers search one of the houses while the street was lined with patrol vehicles with their emergency lights flashing.
The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force includes deputies and officers with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office an the Alcoa Police and Maryville Police departments.
