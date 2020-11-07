Dwain and Louise Price Duggan, of Maryville, will celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The couple was married by the Rev. Gale Cowen at the bride’s parents’ home in Maryville on Nov. 11, 1955.
Louise enjoys cooking, quilting and crocheting. Dwain was an avid fisherman and gardener.
Their family includes children, Debbie Woodall Rhea, of Maryville, and Kim Curtis, and husband, Gary, of Gainesville, Virginia; four living grandchildren; and two deceased grandchildren.
They will celebrate with a private family dinner.
