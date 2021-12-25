Too many spiked eggnogs, themed parties and time-off work can lead to an overnight booking in the county jail, making holiday season the most frequent time for DUI arrests.
According to statistics provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration although the problem of drinking and driving persists year-round, driving under the influence increases around the holidays.
In partnership with NHTSA, Blount County law enforcement agencies have released warnings about DUIs. Through grants, they are also able to increase patrol for impaired drivers during peak times for DUIs, like weekends and holidays.
NHTSA launched campaigns called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different — Drive High, Get a DUI.” They both run from Dec. 18 through Jan. 1 and aim to educate people about the consequences of driving drunk or high.
“We are committed to keeping the roadways safe from impaired drivers,” Alcoa Police Department Lieutenant Daniel Brooks said, “If you choose to drink and drive in Alcoa, we will show you some new bars.”
He said they have a lot of DUI arrests on Alcoa Highway, with people traveling to and from Knoxville. At the end of November, he said APD had 160 DUI arrests for the entire year and 33 vehicle accidents where alcohol was a contributing factor.
The Daily Times gathered statistics from all agencies’ DUI arrests in November.
From Halloween weekend to the end of November, 44 people — eight females and 36 males — were arrested and charged with DUIs within Blount County limits.
Five were arrested and charged on Halloween weekend — one received an underage impairment charge and another was additionally charged with drug possession.
Twenty-five were arrested and charged during November’s weekends and during the Thanksgiving holiday. Several also received drug possession charges, and one other an underage consumption charge.
Lieutenant Randy Ailey from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said their biggest time for DUI arrests is from Friday evening to early morning on Sunday.
“You always have something different thrown in here and there, but generally Friday and Saturday nights,” Ailey said.
One Tuesday they had a high number of offenses, and he said they found out that impaired drivers were coming from a restaurant’s happy hour.
Law enforcement has guidelines for what signs to look for in an impaired driver, like swerving or running stop signs, but it would vary depending on the intoxicant.
Although alcohol is still the most prominent impairment, Ailey said they see drugs more frequently than they use to. “And even the ones that are on alcohol, most of them have something else in their system,” he added.
He contributed the rise in those types of DUIs to growing addiction in the community and said the type of drug that addicts are using will fluctuate depending on cost.
“Over the years, we’ve noticed that things go back and forth from heroin to pills,” Ailey said, “... more people have just gotten hooked on pills, and once those pills get expensive, they go to the heroin. It just bounces back and forth.”
Generally, he said, when they make a DUI arrest involving drugs, it is a small amount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.