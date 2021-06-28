The driver of a dump truck is uninjured following an accident that downed a powerline along Forest Hill Road on Monday.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office, along with Blount County EMS, responded to the incident around 2 p.m. to find the line down and the driver of the dump truck still in the vehicle.
According to officials on the scene, the truck was carrying a load of gravel for a new subdivision that is being built nearby. Deputies said the truck clipped a pole near Forest Hill Cemetery, not far from the intersection with Montvale Road. The force was enough to down the line, which fell on top of the vehicle.
BCSO deputies helped the driver safely exit the truck.
The incident caused a small power outage in the area and officials were forced to close a portion of the road until the scene was cleared.
Power was restored and the road reopened shortly after 3 p.m.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office was unable to provide further information on the incident before press time.
