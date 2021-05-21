Amy Moon Dunaway has joined the Blount Memorial Foundation in the newly created role of development director, the foundation announced Thursday.
Dunaway will organize events, research and apply for grants, implement donor recognition activities and collaborate with the foundation’s president and board of directors to create overall development plans to increase brand awareness and revenue.
Dunaway previously worked for Susan G. Komen East Tennessee. She is a graduate of the 2019 class of Leadership Blount.
