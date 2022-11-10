In the 1940s and ‘50s, a Walland family experienced — on a level most will never face — how wartime rips away comfort and togetherness, replacing it with separation and high anxiety.
Harve and Louisa Wilson were the parents of eight sons and a daughter, and over more than a decade saw seven of their boys leave the farm in service to country.
Charlie, Fred, Wade, Jesse, Paul and Jimmy — one by one — were needed in World War II and heeded the call. Charlie enlisted, and the rest were drafted. Vernon, the youngest, was too young for that world conflict but would be called up, too, during the Korean War. All saw overseas duty.
Vernon is the only survivor today, and at 90 he still recalls what it was like when Charlie left to serve.
“I remember it clear as day,” Vernon said. “I can remember that perfectly. I was standing in the yard in overalls and barefooted. I watched him walk off to catch the bus to go into town to be sent off.”
Their mom was pretty upset, and rightly so. Then the next one, Fred, left his birthplace in Walland for parts unknown. Then Wade, Paul, Jesse and Jimmy.
“They were all gone,” Vernon said. “I was the only one at home with my sister.”
By the time the last brother had left, Vernon said he had gotten used to the scene repeated over and over. Jesse stayed in the military longer than the rest, for about six years. He was in the Army, as were Fred, Paul, Jimmy and, later, Vernon. The Navy had the help of Wade and Charlie.
The only Wilson son who didn’t serve time in the military was John, who was turned down for medical reasons.
Deployed to Germany
It was 1953 when Vernon was drafted at the age of 20. He served in the Army for two years and 16 days. His destination: Germany.
“They told us in basic training, ‘You guys better learn everything you can because you are going to Korea as soon as you finish here,’” Vernon recalled. “They kept telling us that all the time. Man, we paid attention.”
But they apparently had other plans for Vernon, as the war was winding down. He was sent to the eastern border of West Germany as part of a demolitions team trained to blow up bridges.
“The first day I was there, the Army was doing practice maneuvers, and I was told to blow up the bridge, so I did,” Vernon said. “They had to wait long enough to build a new bridge.”
A tent was Vernon’s only accommodation; he said he was there alone for a week. He does remember locals treating him kindly.
“A German lady, every morning, would bring me sweet rolls and coffee,” he said. “That is one pleasant memory of that time. The German people were nice people. The soldiers were not.”
This Walland native did what was asked of him during wartime and then was lucky enough to go home and marry. He and June have been married now for 67 years. He said he first worked as a laborer when he returned from Germany and then hired on with the City of Maryville as purchasing agent. He worked there many years before retiring.
Today, this Army veteran works three days a week at Olympia Athletic Club in Maryville.
The band of Wilson brothers was written about in one of the late Dean Stone’s books about local history and one of Stone’s columns in The Daily Times in 2001.
Stone told of how two of the brothers, Paul and Fred, had a chance meeting in the Philippines during their service. Two of the others, Wade and Charles, likewise connected during overseas deployment. Their ships happened to dock at the same location, Siapan.
Fred was a member of the 81st Infantry Division in the Philippines, serving as a field medic. Charlie served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise. Wade served onboard a landing tank ship.
All came home, and only one was wounded.
Jesse received two Purple Hearts as a member of the 35th Infantry Division in Gen. George Patton’s Third Army. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, Vernon said, and in addition to being wounded twice suffered from severe frostbite on his feet.
“He suffered all his life,” the younger brother said.
As was custom, Louisa received a star for each of her sons who served in World War II. Vernon said she was very proud of that.
Life back home
Upon coming home, Fred served as a juvenile officer for Blount County and then sheriff. Wade worked for Ford Motor Co. and later moved to Alabama. Charlie got a job in Anacortes, Washington, but came back to Blount County in retirement. Jesse went to work for Maryville City Schools. Paul earned his living as a car salesman at Delmar Haynes, while Jimmy was self-employed in accounting. All were married.
Vernon said his work ethic came from watching his dad, who worked at the tannery in Walland until it closed. Harve then got hired as a janitor with Blount County Schools, working at Walland School.
“My dad taught me to work just as hard for a dollar a day as I would for $100 a day,” Vernon said. “I have always enjoyed work.”
The family raised most of what they ate. Every Thanksgiving Day, they would kill two hogs, Vernon said. They would then cut up the meat, wrap it in newspaper and take it to families most in need. “Everybody took care of each other,” Vernon said.
This Army veteran still lives in Walland, but “on a different hill,” he said. He and June didn’t have children but enjoy their many nieces and nephews. The couple attend Broadway Baptist Church, where Vernon previously served as youth director.
The Wilson family was known for its musical talents as the siblings were growing up, and they played at churches in the area. Louisa played the banjo, and many of her sons could play instruments and sing. Wade was the most talented, Vernon said.
Vernon is part of a quartet at Broadway Baptist. “I can still visualize my brothers singing along,” he said.
Today is Veterans Day, set aside for this nation to reflect back on the service and sacrifices made by so many. Vernon said he will attend a local program and spend time thinking back to the days he and his brothers answered the call of duty.
That patriotism stands mighty tall, he said.
