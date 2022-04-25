One fitness class at Eagleton College and Career Academy on Monday, April 25, started with a discussion of the latest developments in the case of Tennessee death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith.
The 14 freshman in the class aren’t just earning the half credited in personal fitness required for graduation but continuing the studies they began with the Criminal Justice I class this school year.
ECCA ninth graders follow a different schedule than other Blount County high schools. Instead of two semesters it has one “mega term” that ended in early April, followed by a 30-day “May term.”
While other Eagleton students can take a standard Personal Fitness class that includes aerobics, Tai Bo and tai chi, students in the Personal Fitness for Criminal Justice class are working out with the exercises required for a Blount County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer: three 100-yard sprints, 24 pushups, 34 situps and “Supermans,” moving from a prone to standing position 10 times in a minute.
The class is the first in the BCSO Academy for Criminal Justice at ECCA, what instructor and BCSO Capt. Jeff Burchfield calls “The Academy at the Academy.”
On their first attempt at the fitness standards some students said “I can’t,” but within two weeks they’ve moved on to “I will,” Burchfield said. During Monday’s class they cheered each other on.
“We’re trying to change some mindsets,” he said, as well as give the students “just a scratch of what the academy is like.”
The ninth graders already have taken a field trip to the BCSO Regional Training Facility off William Blount Drive, where they saw demonstrations from the K-9 and SWAT units and participated as passengers on the driving course.
At the training facility the students fired a Glock pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun and an AR-15 rifle. “Some had never held a gun in their life,” the captain said.
They also tackled the low ropes course, which the students noted took teamwork.
“We’re big on teamwork, teamwork, teamwork,” Burchfield said.
They’ve also visited the Blount County Correctional Facility, seeing everything from how an inmate is brought into the jail to contraband recovered on site.
Next week discussion topics will include child abuse and elder abuse. They’ve also discussed chain of custody for evidence, with Burchfield using the O.J. Simpson case as an example.
BCSO partnered with Blount County Schools to begin offering a criminal justice program at Heritage and William Blount high schools in 2017. Burchfield said BCSO already has hired corrections officers who graduated from that program.
At 18 a graduate can become a corrections officer with starting pay that will exceed $37,000 annually in the next fiscal year, receive training and equipment and the opportunity to move into a patrol position.
While in the high school courses a student can become certified in CPR and first aid, and by the end of the third class be ready to test for certification as an unarmed security guard.
Student Charlie Johnson, whose uncle is a law enforcement officer in Alabama, has long known he wants to help “catch bad guys.” Taking the May term fitness class is a way to stay fit for baseball too.
The “Criminal Minds” television show first sparked an interest in criminal justice for Gracie Neece, while other students cited “NCIS.”
When all people know about police work is what they see on television or in movies, “they think that all of us have a DNA machine on our desk,” Burchfield said, and cases like the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa or the Lindbergh baby can be solved in an hour.
The teens learn that real police work involves much more than shown on screen.
“I think that made me like it a whole lot more,” Neece said.
Nationwide only about 11-16% of full-time law enforcement officers are female. In February that number was 27% for BCSO. “I’d like to see 30,” Burchfield said.
The ECCA class could help. Of the 14 students taking Personal Fitness for Criminal Justice this month, 11 are female.
