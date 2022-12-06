Eagleton College and Career Academy is working to ensure the students in its Comprehensive Development Classrooms have support and connections schoolwide, through a Special Olympics program.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, ECCA officially became designated as a Unified Champion School and will receive funding for three years to go beyond offering sports for students with intellectual disabilities and ensure they are welcome in all activities.
ECCA, which is evolving to serve grades six through 12, is the first in the Blount County Schools district to join the program and only the second in the county, after Maryville High School joined in August.
Special Olympics Tennessee’s goal is to expand the program statewide, according to Gabrielle Wagner, East Tennessee regional coordinator for Unified Champion Schools.
Delivering a banner to Eagleton was a bit of a homecoming for Wagner, who interned with CDC teacher Robin Gaines when it was a middle school eight years ago.
Gaines and Kaylee Christenbery, teacher for the high school level CDC class at ECCA, not only have served as Special Olympics coaches, but Gaines coaches volleyball and Christenbery basketball. They already have several students eager to be part of a new Activities Club with the CDC students.
“There are a lot of things that will be going on that our disabled and nondisabled community within our school will have an opportunity to participate in, so stay tuned,” Gaines announced at the banner ceremony.
ECCA will have unified teams in bowling, basketball and track and field, and possibly volleyball, Gaines said. Students will become partners and spread kindness throughout the building.
While the CDC students will have additional models of social awareness, Gaines and Christenbery said programs like these can be life-changing for students without disabilities as well, giving them a new perspective when they recognize what their peers can do and how hard they work.
First up for the ECCA students will be January’s Special Olympics Winter Games in Gatlinburg.
Will Hubbs, Area 15 Special Olympics coordinator, said the Unified Champion program opens additional opportunities, including some coordinated with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association. Across Blount County there are about 400 Special Olympics athletes, and basketball will be coming up in February.
Connecting through sports can create bonds that will last a lifetime, Hubbs said.
And Gaines said, “Unified Champion is way more than sports.”
Another component will be “Spread the Word to End the Word,” encouraging people to stop using the “R” word, retard(ed), and support inclusion.
The Unified Champion Schools program receives funding through the U.S. Education Department’s Office of Special Education Programs.
ECCA will receive $1,500 in the first year, $1,250 in the second year and $1,000 in the third year to fund items such as field trips, uniforms and bus transportation. The school also plans to participate in a Polar Plunge fundraiser in February.
Wagner told the Eagleton teachers this week that they also will split a $1,000 stipend at the end of the year.
Schools interested in joining the Unified Champion Schools program can contact Wagner at gwagner@specialolympicstn.org.
