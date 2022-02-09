An "amnesty day" at Eagleton College and Career Academy last month shows vaping continues to be a problem, with students voluntarily turning in 17 devices.
The Blount County Sheriff's Office works with Blount County Schools to hold random checks, with a school resource officer and the principal going into each classroom with a K-9 unit, according to a BCSO spokeswoman.
On an "amnesty day" they place a box in the room and give students five minutes to place any contraband in it while the officer and administrator are in the hallway. Then the students leave the classroom and the K-9 searches the empty room.
"Any contraband placed in the box will be placed in evidence and destroyed," BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O'Briant explained.
At ECCA 17 vapes were confiscated, but there were no juvenile citations and no one was arrested.
"It is our hope that by being proactive through the use of an amnesty box, we will discourage vape devices on school grounds," said Amanda Vance, BCS supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications.
The ECCA principal requested the amnesty day, and that was the first request for a Blount County Schools campus this school year, according to the BCSO.
