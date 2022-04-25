Freshmen at Eagleton College and Career Academy are making the most of the last 30 days of the school year, with their first “May term.”
Instead of two semesters, this year ECCA’s ninth graders had one “mega term,” which ended April 8. Now they are taking classes that can earn them up to 2.5 more credits, with choices such as Computer Applications, Personal Fitness, Film Studies, Advanced Band and Mixed Media Arts.
Students who didn’t earn passing grades can use the time for credit recovery instead of waiting for summer school.
“Our goal is to maximize instructional time after state testing,” Principal Mark Dowlen explained.
Ready Graduates
By earning credits during the May term, when ECCA students reach their senior year they may need only an English and a math course to meet graduation requirements.
That will leave time during school day for earning work experience through internships or to earn college credits through Advance Placement, dual enrollment or dual credit courses.
Being able to take classes during the May term also adds flexibility to students’ schedules the rest of the school year. For example, among nearly a dozen course options this year they can knock out graduation requirements such Wellness, Personal Fitness and Computer Applications classes.
This is the first year in the conversion of Eagleton Middle School to serve grades 6-12 as ECCA, with the Class of 2025 staying at Eagleton instead of continuing to Heritage High School. As ECCA adds teachers with each grade, the school will be able to offer more options during the May term, Dowlen explained.
Next spring the sophomores all will take a Business Communication course, which will include skills such as public speaking, writing a resume, interviewing and responding to a professional email.
Coupled with a Computer Applications course they take all will be considered “concentrators” in the business career and technical education program. CTE concentrators are one of the Tennessee Department of Education’s measures of “Ready Graduates,” whether schools are preparing students for careers or college.
Varies options
In the May term this year Film Studies students will watch three or more movies a week, write reviews, analyze characters and learn about what happens behind the scenes to understand more about the film industry.
Coach Todd Wright, who is teaching the course, provided a list of 30 possible movies, many centered on sports, including “Remember the Titans,” “Rudy,” “The Natural,” “Field of Dreams, “Hoosiers,” “The Blind Side,” “42” and “Miracle.”
Other classics on the list include “Wizard of Oz,” “Jaws,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “ET,” Star Wars” and “Finding Nemo.”
Students in the Mixed Media Arts class will learn about photography and create a multimedia presentation including music.
The Supervised Agriculture Experience class allows students to earn the OSHA 10 workplace safety credential, work on projects around the campus, develop Agriscience Fair projects and complete coursework through a Caterpillar program to train diesel technicians.
ECCA is designed to create a small community atmosphere, and Dowlen already sees the students body caring for each other like family. When a student’s family home burned in February, classmates organized a bake sale and raised $1,000 to help.
The roughly 105 students who started at EMS as sixth graders and will graduate in 2025 will be at the school for seven years and the oldest group for five years.
Dowlen noted they have no one older showing them the way, so the school is working to develop positive role models and leaders among the class.
