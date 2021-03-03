Students attending the Eagleton College and Career Academy will have a different schedule than other Blount County high school students.
Students will have an A/B schedule of courses for the first 150 days of the school year and then a 30-day mandatory “May Term” during which they can earn at least two more credits.
“Our goal is to optimize all 180 instructional days within the calendar year,” Principal Mark Dowlen told the Blount County Commission’s Education Committee this week.
The A/B schedule is where classes meet every other day for an extended period, usually double the length of the class period in the traditional schedule. Each student takes between six and eight classes at one time, but goes to only three or four classes per day, according to educationworld.com.
By their senior year, students should have only an English and a math course remaining to meet graduation requirements, leaving plenty of time for earning college credit, internships and other opportunities to prepare for careers or postsecondary education.
“It’s not just a grade configuration, it’s a new concept,” Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt said of the plan to convert Eagleton Middle School to serve grades 6-12.
Dowlen noted the first students to stay for ninth grade in the coming year entered EMS as sixth graders when he first came to the school as assistant principal.
“The ability for us to keep our students in the same building with the same staff for seven years is going to increase greatly the depth of those relationships, not just with the students but with those students’ families,” he said.
$68,000 for sports
Today, March 4, the Blount County Board of Education is to vote on two funding proposals for ECCA, which it wants to open in August.
The Blount County Commission last month rejected the school board’s plan to take $298,000 for renovations from its capital improvements budget and instead approved taking the money from the schools’ operating budget fund balance. The school board also would have to vote to take the money from the operating budget fund balance to spend it.
BCS also wants to spend $68,000 from its general operating fund balance this budget year for athletic equipment.
The new fiscal year, starting July 1, would be too late to order the equipment for a freshman football team, boys and girls soccer, and wrestling, BCS Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan told the Education Committee.
CTE
Dowlen highlighted the first career and technical education programs ECCA will offer, based on both student interests and local workforce demand: criminal justice; horticultural science, sports health science; teaching; and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.
County Commissioner Mike Akard repeated a plea he has made at other committee meetings for the schools to offer machine shop training, which he called a “glaring need.”
“That’s a six-figure income for people who know what they’re doing in that field,” he said. “I’m not the only company in Blount County that hires machinists,” he said, referring to his work with Akard Commutator of Tennessee. “We are having to advertise in Ohio and Pennsylvania and Michigan to try to bring young people into the area to go to work for us because we have zero opportunity for our local kids to learn this stuff,” he said.
Akard offered to make equipment available for an apprenticeship program or host classes at his facility.
Commissioner Steve Mikels also said, “We must get back to teaching young people how to operate machines, how to make things, how to dream it up, how to see and how to make it become reality.”
Dowlen said ECCA will grow its programs, and with an Amazon warehouse about to become its “next-door neighbor,” one possibility is a focus on logistics and warehousing.
