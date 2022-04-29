Blount County Schools and county officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, April 29, for $17.42 million in construction on the campus of Eagleton College and Career Academy.
The Blount County Commission approved the final piece of funding only a week earlier — a loan of up to $12 million from the county to BCS — and school officials are eager to start work so the facilities can be ready for the 2023-24 school year.
A major move in the transition of the former Eagleton Middle School to serve grades 6-12, the project includes a new career and technical education building as well as sports facilities including a football, soccer and track field with artificial turf and a field house. Engineering for the campus is being coordinated with planned improvements at the Eagleton Ball Park to improve drainage in the area.
“This is a great day in the Eagleton community,” BCS Director Rob Britt said before the ceremony on a sunny Friday afternoon. “And it is a fantastic day, in my opinion, for the Blount County school system and the entire Blount County community.”
He noted the “instrumental” support of Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, who grew up in the Eagleton community, along with the Blount County Board of Education and Blount County Commission in following through on a vision to create a community school where students can remain for seven years, through high school graduation.
Previously students who began at Eagleton and Rockford elementary schools left EMS for Heritage High School, a long bus ride away. This year ninth graders remained at ECCA, and in the next school year it will have grades 6-10.
Principal Mark Dowlen mentioned that he grew up in a community school in Middle Tennessee and said he began to understand the traditions and pride of the people who grew up in the Eagleton community when he attended meetings for an Eagleton Junior High reunion in 2019.
“Now we get to pass that along to a new generation of students,” he said, noting the first graduates of ECCA, now finishing ninth grade, will be the Class of 2025.
“This project is big enough that we hope and we know it will outlast any of us,” Dowlen said.
Mitchell recalled when he began at Eagleton Junior High they played football at Everett High, and the physical education classes began clearing the the land for their own field. “There wasn’t anybody that beat us in football ... basketball, football we dominated across the county,” he said.
“I truly am a product of the village,” the mayor said. “I grew up in Eagleton Village ... I still live where I grew up.”
He acknowledged others attending the ceremony who grew up there too, Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William R. Brewer Jr. and county Register of Deeds Phyllis Crisp. “We had great teachers that loved on us and took care of us,” the mayor continued.
“This community is so special. It’s so special to me, you know, I bleed blue,” said Mitchell, who was wearing an ECCA T-shirt under his jacket. “I can’t be more excited than I am today.”
After the speeches Brewer said, “I’m looking forward to this community getting some swagger back.” He called the years he attended Eagleton Junior High, 1969-71, “some of the best years of my life.”
Crisp said friendships she made at Eagleton in 1971-73 have lasted to the current day. “All the kids were close,” she said, and one of her former teachers still visits her.
While construction is underway on ECCA’s new facilities sports teams will have to practice off campus. “We’ve got a couple of plans, Plan A, Plan B and Plan C,” said Athletic Director Michael Bosco. For example, the middle school and junior varsity football teams will play all away games in the coming season, and athletes may be bused to other schools for practice.
BCS had hoped this year to also begin renovation of the Heritage High School CTE building, but with building projects booming no company bid on the project. James Duke, BCS supervisor of facilities, maintenance and capital projects, said he now hopes to bid that project gain in September, for work to be done in spring and summer of 2023.
Results of a districtwide facilities assessment are scheduled to be presented to the school board during a work session Thursday, May 5. Later in the month the board’s Facilities Committee is expected to set priorities for capital improvements based on the assessment.
