Early voting for the Aug. 4 elections ends Saturday, July 30. Susan Knopf, Blount County’s Elections administrator, says that voters will have a long ballot to cast.
State and federal primary candidates are on the August ballot, as are judicial retention and election questions and local general elections. In the primary races, voters will choose the candidate they prefer to see run in the November general elections. Those races include offices such as governor, U.S. congressional representative, state executive committeeman and committeewoman.
Local general elections will allow voters to choose among candidates from different political parties, selecting contested seats’ occupants. Those elections will decide the makeup of the Blount County Commission and determine the county’s highway superintendent, trustee, school board members and public defender for the next term.
Voters in cities and towns can also choose candidates in municipal elections in Maryville, Alcoa, Townsend and Friendsville.
Data available on the election commission’s website reveals that 5,965 people cast early or absentee ballots for the August elections as of Wednesday, July 27. Over 400 people voted absentee, but the overwhelming majority of voters cast ballots from one of the county’s five early voting locations.
In a press release, Knopf urged voters to research options in advance and give themselves time to fill out the full ballot. She noted that it is “longer than we normally see.” Voters seeking information regarding the Aug. 4 election may consult the county government’s website, blounttn.org/476/Election-Information, the Tennessee secretary of state’s website, GoVoteTN.gov, or the GoVoteTN mobile app.
