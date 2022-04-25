Early voting for the May 3 state and county primary elections ends Thursday.
Registered voters can go to Foothills Mall inside the previous Goody’s location, Blount County Public Library, Everett Gym or Providence Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or the Pellissippi campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In order to vote early or on May 3, Blount County residents will need to bring valid photo identification. Even if expired, a driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable. College student IDs will not be accepted.
Today is the deadline to apply for an absentee by-mail ballot.
In order to receive one, voters must send an application to the Blount County Election Commission by mail — 383 Court Street, fax — 865-273-5927, or email — elections@blounttn.org.
Completed absentee ballots need to be returned by mail to the election commission before polls close on May 3.
For more information visit www.blounttn.org/election or GoVoteTN.gov or contact the election commission by phone, email or an in-person visit.
