Early voting in Blount County kicks off Wednesday and the election commission is already training polling staff and IT professionals to deal with the trickle of residents who will vote before the upcoming primary. Tennessee’s first round of voting in 2020 takes place March 3, but anyone who is registered can visit one of five locations to vote for presidential candidates, delegates, and two local offices from Feb 12 to Feb. 25.
Blount’s election commission has met with involved parties several times leading up to Wednesday, and is focused on security, safety and availability.
Blount Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf said training has dealt with these matters and many others.
“We focus on secure logins through a virtual private network, voter look up on voter database software (and) photo ID law,” Knopf said in an email to The Daily Times.
The commission will also be monitoring things like campaign boundaries, and not allowing campaigning items like apparel, buttons or paraphernalia in polling places.
Going digital
Digital systems are the focus this year, the first time the county has used a paperless ballot system. Polling workers are trained in issuing random access codes for voters to ensure everyone receives the proper ballot on the voting machine and machines will have to be secured at the end of each day — sealed and locked up.
Everyone has to use these machines now, Knopf confirmed, except for voters whose eligibility cannot be determined: They have to vote “provisionally” on a paper ballot which will be counted after the election.
Lead Blount IT consultant Mike Caffrey of Avéro Advisors, confirmed he will have personnel on the scene, ready to maneuver through any technical situations that might arise.
“My guys are out there purely in a support role,” Caffrey said in a phone interview Monday. “All of (Knopf’s) staff are out there setting up today and my people are there in a support role for them.”
Caffrey said the goal is to make sure that, at each precinct, nothing is able to “get out into the wild.”
Accordingly, voting machines are not attached to WiFi or the internet.
“They have encrypted access to the systems they need to get to,” Caffrey said. “But you can’t get to the internet.” He said the state is also keeping a close eye on each county’s security operation and has even opened up a $25,000 grant for each county to beef up that security.
Caffrey said Blount has applied for this grant. Knopf agreed emphatically on the importance of security measures, noting there are not security risks because of the measures the county has taken to keep the machines offline.
Systems ‘in great shape’
The election commission is hoping for better turnout in this year’s round of early voting than in past primaries.
In the last presidential preference primary election — March 2016 — only 7,499 voted early.
Knopf said there are expectations of a heavier turnout in general March 3.
“This is due to the voter wanting to make certain their candidate does not drop out during early voting,” Knopf explained, adding the benefits of early voting are numerous.
“You can go to any location regardless of whether you have moved since you last voted, you can pick the weather, — who knows what March 3 could hold — you can go where the lines are shorter — Pellissippi State and Everett typically have lower volume.”
Additionally, the commission has even added a new location in the Seymour area, Providence Baptist Church’s annex.
There is only one weekday citizens will not be able to vote early before Feb. 25: Presidents Day, which is on Monday, Feb. 17.
Not only is Blount ready for people who will be heading to the polls in the next few weeks, officials even say Blount can be seen as leading the way in security measures and preparedness.
“I think Blount County is in great shape,” Caffrey said.
“I don’t think anybody has anything on us. I don’t think another county is doing it any better than we are. I don’t think they’re any more secure than we are.”
