During their Wednesday, July 20 meeting, commissioners with the Blount County Board of Elections said that early voting turnout for the Aug. 4 elections was about 30% greater than turnout at the same point during early voting for the May primaries. Within the first four days of early voting for the May elections, 949 people cast ballots, while, four days after early voting for the August elections opened July 15, that number rested at 1,317.
As of July 25, 4,060 Blount County residents had taken advantage of early voting opportunities. Absentee-by-mail ballots totaled 322. Among in-person voting locations, 199 people cast ballots at the Providence Baptist Church Annex. Over twice as many Blount Countians-–426—had registered their votes at the Blount County Pellissippi State campus. Of the five early voting locations, the two busiest are the Blount County Public Library and the Foothills Mall. Both have hosted over 500 voters.
Total early voter turnout in previous August elections peaked in 2020, with 10,270 ballots cast. In 2016, that number was 6,753.
Election commissioners were generally optimistic about participation in the upcoming races, which include federal and state primaries and local general elections. At the same time, they considered the fact that a number of candidates have expressed frustration with restrictions on campaigning at Foothills Mall. On the property, there are three designated places for candidates to plant their signs and speak to voters. The mall has moved signs placed outside of those areas, angering some candidates.
Mellissa McCroskey, a Democratic candidate for property assessor, wrote in an email to The Daily Times that she was “deeply concerned about being prevented from reaching my supporters.” Bryan Richey, a Republican running for election to Tennessee State House District 20, acknowledged that the property retains the ability to set limits on activity on its property, but said that the limits were nonetheless a source of frustration.
Elections administrator Susan Knopf noted that, as the mall is private property, it is mall management’s right to set limitations on where candidates can campaign.
“It’s a great place, and it’s fair for everyone,” Knopf said of the Foothills Mall voting location.
Election Commission Chairman Phil Garner also emphasized that property management is within their rights, saying that candidates “need to understand the rules of the game.”
Early voting will conclude Saturday, July 30.
From campaigns to the voting booth, voters will notice changes in upcoming elections. A bill passed April 27 by the Tennessee General Assembly requires all Tennessee counties to have a voter verifiable paper audit trail. “If there’s ever any challenge (to election results), it would be a manual hand count,” Knopf explained.
As such, Blount County will need to adopt a new audit system. Knopf explained that the audit system can come in two forms. The first system would require paper ballot scanners, while the second consists of a box, to be placed next to a voting machine, which prints off a voter’s decisions.
“It’s no different than an absentee ballot that we send out,” she added. Voters cannot be identified through the paper trail, she specified.
