Keep Blount Beautiful will host its annual Earth Day Recycling from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at First Baptist Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway This is a drive-through collection of hard-to-recycle items.
Scott Recycling will be accepting electronics. There is a disposal fee for CRT TVs and CRT monitors. Cash or check payment only, with checks made out to Scott Recycling. CRT monitors are $15 each, small CRT TVs are $25, and large CRT TVs are $35. Additionally, in order to supplement costs, attendees are asked to consider a donation to KBB for electronic recycling services.
Household recycling, household hazardous waste, paint, or lightbulbs will not be accepted at this event. KBB asks that people not arrive earlier than 10 a.m.
Documents for shredding will be accepted from households only, not businesses/offices. Staples and paperclips are okay for shredding, but metal binding must be removed, the KBB website states. Shredding is done on-site. Shredding services will only be available as capacity lasts. To ensure room for secure documents only, regular paper should be taken to the Blount County Convenience Center or placed in recycling bin.
Those who bring items for shredding are asked to consider a $5 donation for shredding services.
Goodwill is accepting clothes and shoes, DVDs/CDs, books, toys, games. Also, housewares such as luggage, blankets, towels, etc. must be in good, working condition with no stains, rips, breaks, or excessive wear.
Maryville Lions Club is accepting eyeglasses, no cases.
Keep Blount Beautiful will accept reusable bags in good condition, used Brita brand products, used oral care products (toothbrushes, empty toothpaste tubes, empty floss containers any brand).
My Frugal Home will not be accepting items at this event.
This is one of KBB’s events in celebration of the Blount County Great American Cleanup (BCGAC), an initiative that encourages residents to take action to improve and beautify their community.
