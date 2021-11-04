A bridge that’s part of East Harper Avenue near Wright Road and the Everett Avenue intersection in Maryville is closed indefinitely, officials announced Thursday.
A Tennessee Department of Transportation regulatory inspection triggered the closure. Repair work on the bridge — which crosses over railroad tracks — will be ongoing and a Maryville engineer said Thursday there’s no clear end date right now.
Though East Harper Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Griffitt Street to Wright Road, residents still will be able to access their homes.
East and westbound traffic will be detoured to East Broadway Avenue via Cumberland Street and Everett Avenue, the announcement stated.
Anyone with questions can call the Maryville Engineering Department at 865- 273-3500.
