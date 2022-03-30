High winds and low humidity contributed to a set of brush fires Wednesday, March 31, around and inside Blount County.
A large wildland brush fire in the Wears Valley community in Sevier County ignited Wednesday morning, forcing evacuations from the area.
Residents of Hatcher Mountain Road and Indigo Valley Lane in Wears Valley were put under mandatory evacuation orders by Wednesday afternoon. The Shagbank, Little Valley and Black Bear resorts were also covered by the order.
The fire had destroyed at least two structures and a vehicle by 4 p.m.
Less than an hour later, the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency published a post to its Facebook page that stated the fire was “0% contained” and that it had resulted in one injury.
The Sevier County Forestry Department reported that the fire had spread to cover an area of about 250 acres.
The Pigeon Forge Community Center is being used as a shelter for evacuees, according to Associated Press reports.
Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Stallions told The Daily Times that Wears Valley Road would close to through traffic at U.S. Highway 321, as efforts to control the fire continued. Only homeowners would be allowed on the road, he said.
Though he noted that Townsend had not sent personnel to the Sevier County fire, he commented that, “We have observers monitoring the fire, and will reevaluate if it appears to be getting closer.”
“The fire is slowly creeping toward Townsend, but not at an alarming rate,” he said.
Conditions were perfect for a brush fire, representatives of the Blount County Fire Protection District said. The combination of low humidity, high temperatures and strong winds often leads to wildland fires.
The Blount County Fire Protection District also responded to a series of brush fires throughout the day. By 3 p.m., the protection district had responded to three such fires.
