East Tennessee Children’s Hospital celebrated the opening of its new urgent care facility in Alcoa on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the new unit.
Blount County officials, physicians and community members were in attendance for the opening of the Blount Outpatient Center.
“Blount County is a special place with special people. We love our kids, we love our family,” Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said at the event. “Whether you are a parent or a grandparent, there is probably not going to be many things that excite you more than seeing this sign — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital — this close to where you live.”
The ceremony was held at 10 a.m. at the new site along Fountain View Circle. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Urgent Care Dr. Matthew Blair was joined by Mitchell and hospital President and CEO Matthew Schaefer.
“When you think about all of the things going on in Blount County — the introduction of Amazon, Smith & Wesson — it’s such a great community,” Schaefer said. “We’re just proud to be able to continue serving the children and the families in that area.”
The center will operate as a place to take children for minor accidents or illnesses when pediatric clinics are closed. It will be open from 4-11 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 1-11 p.m. on weekends.
“Children’s Hospital is always looking for ways to expand services to meet the health care needs of the area’s children,” Erica Estep, public relations manager, told The Daily Times. “More than 11,000 children from Blount County were treated at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in 2020.”
With so many children in the community needing care, Mitchell said having a new facility should help bring peace of mind to local parents.
“Knowing that we have East Tennessee Children’s Hospital right here in Blount County, knowing that we have these expert services available for the ones we love the most — how can anything be any more rewarding for the community?” Mitchell asked.
This is the fourth urgent care facility opened by East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in as many years and while there are no immediate plans for the next facility, Schaefer said the hospital is always looking for places that may be in need of service. Other locations are West Knoxville, Powell and Sevierville.
“We are always looking for where we can meet families close to home without them having to come all the way to Knoxville,” Schaefer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.