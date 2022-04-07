East Tennessee Children's Hospital documents containing highly sensitive personal information may have been compromised, according to a press release from the hospital.
The Thursday, April 7, release was sent out to alert the public to a cyber incident that took place in March.
The release states that ETCH uncovered “unusual activity” on its network on March 13. A subsequent investigation found that a cyber incident affecting the hospital began around March 11.
Following the discovery of the breach, representatives of the hospital say that its staff worked to secure data and protect ETCH’s internal systems from future incidents.
Hospital documents “may have been viewed or copied,” as part of the breach, the release says. Those documents may have included sensitive information such as social security numbers, medical information and credit or debit card information.
The release stresses that its conclusions are preliminary, as the investigation into the incident is ongoing. However, it suggests potential strategies those who may be affected can adopt to prevent their information from being used without their permission.
The hospital will reach out to people whose information might have been compromised on an individual basis.
People who fear their information could be misused can access one free credit report per year from the Equifax, Experian and TransUnion credit reporting bureaus. Additionally, they can place fraud alerts on their credit files and freeze their credit.
Those with remaining questions can reach ETCH’s assistance line at 1-833-749-1685 from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.