The building that once housed now-closed Puleo’s Grille at 352 Fountain View Circle in Alcoa may not be empty for long.
The Alcoa Planning Commission has approved change-of-use site plans for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, which wants to establish an urgent care clinic in the former restaurant.
Designs from Barber McMurry Architects and planning notes show ETCH wants to modify the building in Springbrook Corporate Center by adding more than 1,100 square feet, modifying the exterior and installing a bike rack.
Though designs did not indicate a timeline for these updates, ETCH Communications and Marketing Director Seth Linkous said the organization hopes its first Blount-based urgent care clinic will open by fall.
“This will be our fourth urgent care that we’ve opened in the past 2-2½ years,” Linkous told The Daily Times by phone Friday. Earlier this year, the hospital opened a clinic in Sevier County, he added. There are two other urgent care clinics in Knox County: one at the main campus and one in Powell.
“They seem to be very popular,” Linkous said. “It’s an alternative to coming downtown to the emergency department when it’s an urgent need, not an emergent need. They can treat your minor things like cuts, scrapes, bruises.”
Moreover, he emphasized, the Blount clinic will be open nights and weekends — times when regular pediatrician offices may be closed.
But ETCH isn’t trying to be competitive, Linkous explained.
“One of the things we don’t want to do is take business away from pediatricians,” he said. “We know that children need a medical home to make sure they’re hitting all their medical milestones. When you come to our urgent care, after your child is treated there, your primary care physician gets a full report for any follow-up care needed.”
He said ETCH works in conjunction with local pediatrician offices rather than “trying to keep” patients.
When asked if he expected the planned Blount clinic to be busy, Linkous said that depends, but noted people “trust the ETCH logo.”
“We were quite surprised the distance that people will drive for (East Tennessee) Children’s Hospital instead of another urgent care center,” he said. “And, so, yes, we do expect it to be busy.”
ETCH already has roots in Blount, according to Linkous.
Maryville Pediatrics at 414 Greenbelt Drive is one of its practices. “Our injury-prevention team is also very active in Blount County with the school system, law enforcement and fire departments,” he said. “So this is just a natural extension of our services there.”
ETCH may send out more information in the coming months, but Linkous said it will be looking to hire pediatricians, nurses, radiology technicians and support staff to run the Alcoa location.
In other business at Thursday’s meeting, planning commissioners:
• Approved a request by Chris Rosser with Sterling Engineering to replat two lots into three lots for Pistol Creek Properties at 560 and 568 N. Wright Road. They also approved a rezoning for these lots.
• Approved a request by Benny Moorman with Benchmark Associates Inc. to combine two lots into one lot for Topside Oz II LLC Property at 2139 Topside Road.
• Approved a request by Randall White Land Surveys to replat three lots into one lot for Trevor Hill Properties at Fox Hill Drive and Tow Rivers Lane.
• Approved a request by Rusty Baksa with Land Development Solutions to replat the interior property line between two lots at the Young Property, 516 and 518 Russell Road.
• Approved a request by Baksa to replat the interior property line between two lots for Whittaker Properties LLC and Outlander Group LLC properties at 3234 and 3262 Airport Highway.
• Approved a request by Randy White of C2RL Engineers to replat 15 lots into three lots and replat a portion of Airline Drive to include absorbing a to-be-abandoned area of Airline Drive right of way for Honda Land LLC and Long properties at Airline Drive and Airport Highway.
• Approved a request by Jerry Hodge, owner of Honda Land LLC, to annex several parcels at Airline Drive and Airport Highway. They also approved rezoning for these lots.
• Approved a request to abandon a portion of Airline Drive as a public right of way.
• Did not approve a request by Peter and Deborah Bollant owners to annex property they own at 641 Eagleton Road.
• Approved a concept plan for the Reagan Investments’ Vose School Redevelopment project at Birch and Cedar streets.
• Approved a request by Kelley Hicks with Johnson Architecture for site plan approval for an extended pavilion at Clayton Lodge, 150 Clayton Lodge Road.
• Informed commissioners about a plan to install WiFi picnic tables (like the ones recently installed at the Blount County Public Library) at the Martin Luther King Junior Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.