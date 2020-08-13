The Alcoa-headquartered East Tennessee Development District is getting more than $800,000 in federal money to be used for business and nonprofit recovery loans in 16 counties.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced in a Thursday press release the Economic Development Administration was providing $13.6 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act recovery assistance grants divvied up between seven development districts across Tennessee.
Different from the popular Paycheck Protection Program, the grant will manifest in each district as a “revolving loan fund”— a source of money that can be reissued to more applicants as it is paid back.
Locally, ETDD is getting a total $814,000. According to officials, the maximum loan amount will be $200,000 and the minimum will be $25,000.
Principals at ETDD received confirmation the grant program was greenlit Monday, though they’ve known it was coming for longer than that.
“Any business in our 16-county region is eligible to apply,” ETDD Executive Director Terry Bobrowski explained in a phone interview Thursday. “And they can use it for virtually any purpose.”
Bobrowski said though businesses or nonprofits who are able to score loan money will have to repay it, the advantage to getting a loan from ETDD is that rates and payment schedules will be “relaxed.”
Exactly what “relaxed” means will depend on the applicants’ circumstance, he added.
Though anyone can apply for the loan, not everyone can be accepted. ETDD will have discretion to adjust interest rates and terms based on things like credit, available assets and other factors including how hard entities have been hit by the virus.
“We’d consider a loan from an ice cream truck all the way up to somebody who might want to use this program to write down financing on a much bigger project,” Bobrowski said.
This new, localized loan opportunity comes as other parts of the CARES Act like the PPP and weekly unemployment payments expire. But federal officials stuck to the “every-bit-helps” principle as they promoted the program.
“These investments will provide small businesses across Tennessee with the necessary capital to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and, in turn, create a stronger and more resilient state economy for the future,” Ross said in the release.
Said Bobrowski: “The purpose of this program is to kind of fill a financing gap that exists for some businesses who might not be able to go to a bank and get a loan because of their circumstances. We are an alternative to that.
“Sometimes just a little bit of help, a more affordable loan package, can make the difference between a business continuing,” he added, noting there were especially hopes they could help out nonprofits that don’t have access to conventional loan options.
Those that want to apply can call ETDD 865-273-6003 and ask for Bobrowski by name, he said.
