The East Tennessee Human Resource Agency administers the Housing Choice Voucher Program in sixteen East Tennessee counties.
Funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, this program provides up to seven hundred and eighty-four vouchers to help families obtain safe, decent housing at an affordable price.
Homes must be inspected and meet HUD’s housing quality standards. The rental subsidy is based on each family’s income and is paid directly to the landlord.
Landlords and property managers who would like more information on this program are encouraged to call Lisa Condrey or Steve Bandy at 865-691-2551, or by email, lcondrey@ethra.org or sbandy@ethra.org.
