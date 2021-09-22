With flu season right around the corner, East Tennessee Medical Group is gearing up for its annual flu shot clinic.
With COVID-19 continuing to spread through the community, it's more important than ever to get a flu shot, health officials said in a news release.
East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa will host a flu shot clinic every Saturday in October from 9 a.m. to noon. No appointment is required and most insurances are accepted.
East Tennessee Medical Group is at 266 Joule St. For more information, call 865-984-3864.
