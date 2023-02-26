To Karen Pershing, the key to winning the war on the opioid epidemic is to educate the people on the front lines. Medical professionals, educators and law enforcement will be able to do their jobs even better if they know what they’re up against, and that’s the goal of the East Tennessee Opioid Conference.
“Every time we educate, we decrease stigma,” Pershing said. “And in turn we get people to meet people where they are.”
Pershing is the executive director of Metro Drug Coalition — a non-profit organization devoted to creating a healthy community free from substance abuse. For six years, the group has brought people together from across the state to hear speakers and panels of experts discuss the current face of the opioid epidemic and what can be done to fight it.
This year’s conference was held Thursday, Feb. 23 at The Venue at Lenoir City.
Guests were able to hear from an array of speakers, including a panel of law enforcement professionals. TBI Director David Rausch, Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen, Fourth Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Duane Slone and TBI Dangerous Drugs Task Force Director Thomas Farmer all answered questions from the audience regarding the current face of the fight against opioids.
The most concerning substance, they agreed, appears to be fentanyl — an opioid so potent a coalition of state attorneys general asked President Biden to classify it as a weapon of mass destruction last year.
“We’re seeing a lot of changes in fentanyl itself and then additives that are being added to fentanyl,” Farmer told the audience. “We’re seeing some of those not being as responsive to Narcan.”
Narcan is a brand name of the medication naloxone, a drug frequently used to reverse opioid overdoses. As opioids offered by drug dealers become stronger, Farmer said law enforcement who choose to carry reversal drugs have begun running out before emergency medical services arrive.
Some agencies, he said, also choose not to carry naloxone because of potential lawsuits.
Another alarming substance law agencies have seen on the rise is the animal tranquilizer xylazine, which Rausch described as “very scary.” The substance has a reputation for creating open wounds on the skin, and an anonymous undercover investigator also called into the conference to tell attendees that drug dealers are bragging about the number of overdoses their products cause.
Demand, Rausch said, is on the rise.
“We’ve got to do more to cut down demand,” Rausch said. “You’ve got to start talking to kids about this stuff when you talk about right and wrong in kindergarten, because they know about it and by the time they are in high school, they want this stuff.”
Addressing the needs of children was a subject echoed by keynote speaker Matthew Portell — a former elementary school principal who told attendants about his journey realizing he could be a catalyst for change. Portell now works as the director of education and outreach for PACEs Connection, a group dedicated to education in the pursuit of preventing childhood trauma.
A key to preventing cutting down on future drug use, he said, is helping children process their trauma. A lack of healthy expression early in life can lead to unhealthy outlets down the road.
“When we suck it up, we then see communities turned over due to the opioid crisis or the crack epidemic in the 80s and 90s,” he said. “We know what happens when trauma isn’t addressed.”
But by keeping up with education, Pershing said she hopes society can begin to change for the better. In order to do that, she said people need to look at the root of the problem.
“Really, what drives a lot of shoplifting and breaking into houses, that’s usually a substance use disorder,” she said. “If you could address this issue before people start breaking the law, our neighborhoods and our environment would be so different.”
Conference attendance was offered for a range of prices depending on a list of criteria. For members of the community, it was just $25.
One such attendee was Mary Bell — a member of fentanyl awareness non-profit 4 Them We Fight. After losing her son to a fentanyl overdose in 2020, she said she wanted to warn others about the dangers of fentanyl.
“I feel like I’m out of place here because it feels like it’s all medical professionals,” she said. “But I don’t care. When I saw the sign saying you can just be somebody from the community, I was like, I’m going. I want to hear what is being done to try to help this crisis.”
Bell, who wore a shirt with her son’s photo to the conference, said hearing speakers talk about plans to combat the opioid epidemic was a welcome sound. She has her own plans to organize an event in Blount County later in the year, and is dedicated to helping young people understand the danger of opioids.
For her, like so many of the attendees of Thursday’s conference, the fight is far from over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.