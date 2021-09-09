The body of an East Tennessee soldier killed during the finals days of the United States’ evacuation from Afghanistan was brought home early Thursday.
The remains of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss arrived at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 9.
The 23-year-old was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide-bombing at the Kabul airport on Aug. 26 during the mass exodus that followed the Taliban’s capture of the Afghan capital.
Shortly before the plane transporting Knauss touched down, a motorcade led by area and state law enforcement escorted the fallen soldier’s family onto the base. The hearse set to transport Knauss’ body pulled onto the tarmac as dozens of police motorcycles rumbled along behind.
A somber mood fell over the sun-filled base as uniformed soldiers and police officers flanked Knauss’ family along the parking ramp, all of them anxiously watching the sky.
“We have aircraft coming in day in and day out but this takes a different feel,” Capt. Jon LaDue said of the ceremonial arrival. “Our hearts are certainly with the family, friends and fellow service members of Staff Sgt. Knauss.”
The Learjet transporting Knauss’ remains appeared on the horizon, banking right toward the runway, glinting in the sun. The loud scream of the jet was amplified by the silence on the ground as the aircraft landed. The jet taxied slowly from the runway to the parking ramp, rolling to a stop in front of the Knauss family. The uniformed officers lining the ramp snapped to salute.
For a long while, nothing happened. The quiet crowd waited as the plane sat perfectly still on the parking ramp. Slowly, a cargo door opened on the side and two men assembled a small ramp that reached from the cargo hold to the ground. Carefully they slid a dark table down the ramp and onto the tarmac.
One of the men assembled the table on the ground and raised it up until it was nearly level with the open cargo door. The man inside the plane disappeared into the cargo hold. A wooden casket draped with the American flag slowly appeared as the man worked it toward the edge of the plane. The man on the ground helped to position the casket, and with extreme care, the two men loaded the casket onto the table.
As the table was lowered, six servicemen on the parking ramp snapped to attention. In perfect unison, the men marched to the casket and gently lifted it from the table.
Knauss’ family looked on as the servicemen carried the casket from the table to the hearse. The police escorts stood with their hands locked behind their backs while the servicemen lining the tarmac gave a solemn salute as the casket passed.
The casket was loaded into the back of the hearse as the crowd quietly got back to their vehicles. As the motorcade escorted the hearse and the Knauss family off the base, dozens of uniformed servicemen and women lined the road, giving one final salute to the fallen soldier.
“It’s a feeling of duty and patriotism and regret that this situation had to happen,” LaDue said once the motorcade had departed. “But for us to be able to come out here and show our support for the family and friends of Staff Sgt. Knauss — it’s a somber feeling of duty and respect.”
The motorcade escorted Knauss to a funeral home in Halls, just north of Knoxville. A public memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at Gibbs High School in Corryton, also the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
