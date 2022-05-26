East Topside Closure
Courtesy of TDOT

The portion of East Topside Road that connects to Alcoa Highway will close starting June 1.

A release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation states that a new connection to Alcoa Highway should be open by July 11. 

TDOT will be constructing a new road to connect Topside and Alcoa Highway that will be named DeArmond Spring Road.

While the closure and road construction are in place, motorists on Topside trying to access Alcoa Highway will be detoured to Maryville Pike and John Sevier Highway.

The release adds that the completion schedule is contingent on weather, and motorists should use extreme caution while workers are present. 

