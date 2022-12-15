Blount County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 14-year-old middle school student Thursday, Dec. 15 after he allegedly threatened to commit mass violence on school grounds in a social media post. Another student was also cited on a charge of failing to report the threat to school officials.
Both students attend Eagleton College and Career Academy. A representative of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies did not find any weapons during the arrest.
“We take threats of this nature earnestly,” Sheriff Berrong said in a release posted to the BCSO Facebook page. “Whether or not students make these threats of mass violence as a joke or with ill intention, we look at their actions the same way and will charge them accordingly. We must make these juveniles realize how serious these threats are, even if they never planned on taking action.”
He also urged students to immediately report any possible threats of violence to school officials or SROs.
The Sheriff’s Office said it was made aware of the threat at about 7 a.m. Several deputies immediately responded to ECCA to secure the school and to assemble the students arriving at the school in a safe area. School Resource Officers conducted an investigation with the assistance of school officials and learned the name of the student that allegedly posted the threats before taking him into custody.
Amanda Vance, supervisor of district communications for Blount County Schools, told The Daily Times that school officials sent a statement about the incident to parents at around 9 a.m.
“Safety is our top priority at ECCA and in Blount County Schools,” it read. “In an abundance of caution, additional SROs have been available on our campus today as we always investigate and take seriously any written or verbal threats. We have worked in partnership with BCSO, all students are safe and the situation has been resolved at this time.”
The student who allegedly made the threats was arrested at 8:52 a.m. and charged with threat of mass violence on school grounds by a delinquent. He was transported to the Blount County Juvenile Detention Center, where BCSO said he is being held pending a hearing in Juvenile Court within 72 hours.
Another student, a 13-year-old boy, was cited to Juvenile Court on a charge of failure to report a threat of mass violence by a delinquent.
SROs confirmed through parents and guardians that neither student had access to weapons in their homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.