The America concert scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Tennessee Theatre, 604 S. Gay St., in downtown Knoxville, has been canceled over coronavirus fears. The band, which was featured in Thursday’s Weekend section, said in a statement Thursday: “In an effort to do our part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus among our fans and the country at large, the band America has made the decision to postpone shows booked for the coming weeks. We will do everything possible to reschedule when feasible. We encourage everyone to stay informed and follow the advice of the medical community to keep themselves healthy at this time.”

