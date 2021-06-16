Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn experienced a child’s-eye view of local summer learning camps Wednesday, June 16, sitting on the floor with kindergartners to solve math problems.
She also cheered second graders sounding out words and intermediate students battling robots they designed and built.
Schwinn’s plan to visit 50 school districts over three weeks on an Accelerating TN Tour 2021 brought her to Mary Blount Elementary, Foothills Elementary and Alcoa Intermedia schools, where students have been in summer camps for the past four weeks.
“What you’re seeing in a lot of programs across the state are super-small class sizes, really focused instruction — a lot of joy — and four weeks of additional time that students would not otherwise be in school,” Schwinn said. “We’ll see more data at the end of the summer, but I’m very optimistic from what I’ve seen across the state.”
COVID-19 remedy
The state required schools to offer learning camps this summer and next for students entering grades 1-8, to address learning loss from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With a maximum class size of 13 students for every teacher and assistant, the programs provide time for small group and individual instruction.
Schwinn’s first stop in the county was at Mary Blount Elementary, a hub for Blount County Schools, which also welcomed students from Friendsville, Middlesettlements and Union Grove Elementary and included teachers from all the schools. The Mary Blount camp had 152 students the first two weeks, but not all students attended all four weeks. “We tried to give parents flexibility,” Principal Jesse Robinette explained.
A key component in making the summer camps work has been providing transportation. For Blount County Schools, that cost is about $360,000, and Maryville City Schools has run about two-thirds of its usual routes. “We got the kids who need to be here, here,” Maryville Director Mike Winstead said.
Katie Whitmore, an English language teacher who led the camp at Foothills, said the more than 100 attendees included a wide demographic mix, with any student working toward mastery in a subject. Since camps began almost immediately after the school year ended, it was an easy adjustment for students already accustomed to being in class.
Growing learners
With the focused attention, students have been making progress and gaining confidence, Robinette said. The teachers’ encouragement was obvious during Schwinn’s visit, as they celebrated students’ correct answers.
“Kiss your brain, you’re so smart,” MBE teacher Janice McPherson told a second grade boy as he completed a task. She explained to Schwinn how the students were using the Beaufort scale to chart observations of wind speed.
At Foothills Elementary the commissioner joined kindergartners on a carpet for a video on “Pirate math,” and the lesson that followed, with teacher Janet Clement using arm movements to form the minus sign for taking away and equal sign for amounts that are the same.
Schwinn’s final stop in Blount County was at Alcoa Intermediate School, which had a high of about 100 students and built its program on a summer Olympics theme. For example, the students read about Paralympic athletes and earned medals for achievements.
“We’re not giving grades or anything like that,” said fourth grade teacher Michael Baumann, coordinator for the camp. “It’s easier to focus on the kids.”
At AIS the last hour of every day Monday through Thursday was for STREAM, science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics, with activities that included creating figures of athletes from wire and building structures with index cards and masking tape.
Schwinn saw teams battling robots they built and controlled with iPads on the gym floor. Assistant Principal Brad McBride explained the rules for students: “The objective is for your robot to cause damage to another robot, to incapacitate it ... or to push it out of the circle.”
Educators assessed students at the beginning and end of the camps to track their progress and will share with their teachers for the next school year information about their progress on academic standards.
With only about six weeks until the new school year begins, educators said they also hope the camps limit the “summer slide,” when students may lose ground during the break.
Schwinn’s team also delivered a yellow “Thank You” box at each school, with goodies including snacks, a squeezable yellow bus for stress relief, a flying disc and a sample from the free At-Home Decodable Reading Series, which families can order to help build the phonics skills of children in kindergarten, first and second grade.
