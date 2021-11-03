Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn encouraged participants at a Knoxville town hall meeting on education funding Tuesday, Nov. 2, to “dream big” but not expect to get everything they want.
About 50 people gathered in the Student Union at the University of Tennessee, with more participants tuning in online, for a fourth town hall event kicking off a review of the state education funding formula.
Schwinn called this a “legacy opportunity” for the state, encouraging residents to think about “what it could be if we dream big, if we think big, if we go beyond what we know what is now and think more about what could be.”
“We’re not to get everything we want,” she cautioned, “but we can get something really great for kids.”
How much funding to devote to education — whether to pull Tennessee out of the bottom states in financing public schools — is a decision for the General Assembly. The review Gov. Lee announced last month is aimed at replacing the calculations for how money is divvied up among districts.
The current Basic Education Plan is based largely on student enrollment and ratios, and Schwinn emphasized funding the different needs of individual students. “We really want to make sure every single child has the same opportunity and chance to thrive,” she said.
Schwinn also emphasized, “This is about public school funding,” saying the last three words slowly, addressing without specifying it concerns that Lee’s initiative ultimately is aimed at expanding vouchers.
About 20 participants took the opportunity to speak in Knoxville, addressing needs from recruiting teachers to funding aides for special education and paying support staff.
Afterward, Schwinn said at the town halls so far people have spoken about the need for counselors, school nurses and psychologists, as well as support for English learners and students with disabilities. At other meetings they have talked about subjects such as financial literacy, civics and STEM, (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
In Knoxville, commenters including parents, students and educators mentioned not only funding for special education aides, nurses and counselors, but also security officers, custodians, school meals and after-school programs.
Marjorie Lloyd called for incentives for top teachers to work in rural and inner-city schools. “We shouldn’t leave behind any of our students, whether they’re out in the boonies or in the cities,” she said.
Schwinn has been commissioner since 2019 and acknowledged some new perspectives from the meetings.
“I did not expect to hear as much as I did about economic disadvantaged concentrations of poverty,” she said, noting the impact of high numbers of low-income students in one district.
Noah Smith, who was elected to the Campbell County school board in 2018, gave some specific examples at the Knoxville meeting.
“In Tennessee, we are creating inequities not based on race, gender or color anymore; we are creating inequities based on location,” said Smith, now a 22-year-old senior at the University of Tennessee.
More than half the students in Campbell County live in poverty, he said, only 40% of the county has access to high-speed internet, there are areas without cell coverage and an average school bus ride is 45 minutes.
“If you’re going to use the same funding formula in Knox County that you’re going to use in Campbell County, it’s not going to work,” he said, pointing to other rural counties such as Morgan, Scott and Fentress.
Schwinn said so far she had heard little about early literacy, one of her passions, and career and technical education programs.
The effort to gain feedback has multiple components, not only the town hall meetings but Twitter chats and locally organized meetings. People also are encouraged to email comments to the state.
Schwinn said that every comment is being coded and set to one or more of subcommittees, which are expected to draft their first recommendations next month.
